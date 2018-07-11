Marion deputy rear ends semi, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Marion County deputy in his patrol vehicle crashed into a semitractor-trailer Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Christian Guerra, 25, was in his marked 2018 Ford Explorer around 1:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 441 when he struck the left rear end of a semitractor- trailer, driven by 57-year-old Reynaldo Bello, as the commercial vehicle was turning into a business driveway entrance.

Guerra was not injured. Bello was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries, the report said.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and the crash was not alcohol-related.

The crash is under investigation, according to officials.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.