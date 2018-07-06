Marion dive team discusses dangers of underwater rescues

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Marion County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Matthew Hooper protects the community with his K-9 partner Rambo both on land and underwater, but both terrains pose different risks.

"You have to be calm even under water. That's the main thing, is not panic," Hooper said.

He's been part of the dive team for three years and during that time he's gone out on numerous calls to recover people and evidence.

One of the most dangerous parts, he said, is not knowing what he'll be encounter when he dives in.

"We train for just about anything to go wrong. It could be equipment, communication, it may be wildlife out there as well. It just depends on the nature of the dive and the location and we adjust to it accordingly to accomplish the mission," Hooper said.

The Marion County dive team does not dive in any underwater caves similar to the one the Thai youth soccer team has been trapped in since June 23.

Hooper said that instead, the team works with divers who are specially trained to enter local caves since they can be so dangerous.

"As far as visibility, silt could stir up. Most caves do have a guideline but you need to be properly trained, equipment and experience before going into those caves," Hooper said.

