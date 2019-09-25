Marion school board approves additional funding to ‘net off' school from bats

Pixabay

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County School Board has approved additional funding to make sure that bats can't find their way into halls and classrooms at Belleview High School.

Bats have been part of the campus for many years, according to Marion County Schools.

The school district said you could see more bats on campus six weeks ago.

School officials said you can't really see the bats during the day.

Any openings in campus buildings, crevices, cracks, and other small openings have been netted or closed off or filed with expandable foam, according to school officials.

The total cost to make these improvements at the school was $51,000, according to the district.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.