Mark Wahlberg gives shout out to 'co-national champion' UCF in new video

ORLANDO, Fla. - Mark Wahlberg has hopped on the UCF National Champions train.

In a new video released by his restaurant, Wahlburgers, Wahlberg gives a shout out to the Knights football team, calling them "co-national champions."

The video was released in order to promote Wahlburgers to fans who will be traveling to Orlando for the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl this weekend.

Walhburgers now has two locations in Central Florida, one in downtown Orlando on South Orange and the other in Waterford Lakes Town Center.

The movie star even gives recommendations for what to order, saying the Thanksgiving Day burger is his personal favorite.

