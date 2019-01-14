Mark your calendar: Holy Land Experience offers free admission Jan. 31

Guests flock to Holy Land Experience on Jan. 25, 2018.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Holy Land Experience announced its free-admission day will be on Jan. 31.

The Bible-based attraction in Orlando draws early crowds when it offers free admission, with people being allowed in on a first-come, first-served basis.

On Jan. 31, its operating hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Holy Land Experience is located southwest of downtown Orlando at 4655 Vineland Road, Orlando.

The attraction features several live shows, with a new production starting Jan. 15 called “The Empire and the Kingdom, Part 1.”

The Holy Land Experience, with admission costing $50, offers one day a year free to qualify as a religious entity under state law for property-tax exemption.

For more information, visit its website here.



