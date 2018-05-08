Markeith Loyd attempting to stop move to Seminole County Jail

Markeith Loyd appears in court for a status hearing on Aug. 3, 2017.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Lawyers for accused killer Markeith Loyd are trying to block an upcoming move to the Seminole County Jail.

The State Attorney's Office wants Loyd to be temporarily transferred from Orange County so agents can question him about the use of force during his arrest in January 2017.

In a recently filed motion, Loyd's lawyer said the move would be "destabilizing."

Loyd is currently awaiting trial for the murders of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton and his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

