WATCH LIVE: Markeith Loyd court hearing

ORLANDO, Fla. - Accused double murderer Markeith Loyd appeared in court Tuesday for another hearing.

The court hearing comes after Loyd's attorneys filed a motion seeking to add State Attorney Aramis Ayala to the witness list.

Gov. Rick Scott removed Ayala from Loyd's case after she announced that she would not seek the death penalty against Loyd -- or anyone.

Loyd faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, both of whom were shot to death.

Loyd will face separate murder trials next year in each case.

