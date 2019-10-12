WATCH LIVE: Markeith Loyd murder trial day 2: Testimony continues

ORLANDO, Fla. - The first of two murder trials for Markeith Loyd continues Saturday, the morning after the jury heard from the family of Loyd's ex-girlfriend whom he is accused of gunning down in December 2016.

#LoydTrial // We are back in court on a Saturday where court has just started a few minutes early. The first issue they are taking up is the question of what to do with the juror questioned for omitting information during jury selection @news6wkmg — Nadeen Yanes (@NadeenNews6) October 12, 2019

Loyd is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Sade Dixon, a pregnant mother of two, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. He will stand trial next year in Clayton's death.

Loyd faces the death penalty if convicted.

Saturday marks the first full day of testimony. On Friday, after opening statements jurors heard from the first deputy on the scene and saw body camera video of the shooting aftermath.

Dixon's two brothers and her parents also took the stand. The shooting happened when the whole family was home.

Ronald Alan Stuart Jr., 29, Dixon's older brother, whom Loyd is accused of shooting during the same encounter, was the first of the family to testify.

Stuart testified he went outside the home to see his sister and Loyd arguing prior to the shooting.

Dixon's mother, father and younger brother also took the stand Friday, along with a neighbor who heard the shooting and the first responding deputy on the scene.

