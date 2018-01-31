Markeith Loyd's lawyers asking court to approve expert witnesses

ORLANDO, Fla. - Attorneys for accused double murderer Markeith Loyd will ask a judge Wednesday to keep certain parts of their case hidden from the public and prosecutors.

Loyd's lawyers are asking for another judge to approve all expert witnesses for his upcoming trial and for those hearings to be held in private. The defense says if everyone knows what they're planning, it will violate Loyd's rights.

Prosecutors are opposed to the motion.

Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, in December 2016. He was also arrested on charges of killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in January 2017 while she was trying to arrest him.

Wednesday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

