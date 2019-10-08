Trial date set for Markeith Loyd, accused of double murder​

ORLANDO, Fla. - The trial for the man accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police lieutenant is expected to start on Jan. 14, 2019.

During the status hearing on Tuesday, Judge Frederick Lauten, spoke to both sides about the issues following jury selection and the setting of the official trial date.

The pre-trial hearing for Loyd will begin next week on Dec. 10.

Loyd, who was expected to appear in court, told corrections officers he didn’t want to show up in court for today’s hearing.

Lauten told the court that he could issue an order forcing Loyd to appear, but it’s not necessary for him to be there.

Authorities said Loyd shot and killed Sade Dixon in December 2016. Lt. Debra Clayton, who tried to arrest Loyd at an Orange County Walmart, was shot and killed Jan. 9., police said.

Recently released surveillance video shows Clayton and Loyd inside the store for about 15 minutes. They nearly crossed paths before Clayton was tipped off that Loyd was leaving the store. Video from her body camera captured her being fatally shot, but a judge has banned Loyd from viewing it.

During Loyd's last court hearing, he told a judge that he's willing to take a lie-detector test. The judge told him to discuss the matter with his defense team.

