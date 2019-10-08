Hearing canceled for accused killer Markeith Loyd

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Monday court hearing for accused killer Markeith Loyd has been canceled, officials said.

Loyd faces murder charges in the shooting deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Judge Frederick Lauten last week appointed Orlando lawyer Roger Weeden to represent Loyd, who requested the services of Miami attorney Terry Lenamon.

Lauten denied Loyd's request, saying Loyd does not get to choose his attorney if taxpayers are paying for his legal defense.

Lauten was expected Monday to determine if Lenamon could serve as Weeden's co-counsel.

The court tweeted that a new hearing date has not yet been scheduled.

Today's hearing in the State v. Markieth Loyd case has been canceled. A new hearing date has not been set yet. — Ninth Circuit of FL (@NinthCircuitFL) April 17, 2017

