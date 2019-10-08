Accused killer Markeith Loyd appears in court

Markeith Loyd appears in court for a status hearing on Aug. 3, 2017.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A status hearing was held Tuesday in the case of Markeith Loyd, who's accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer.

Loyd was mostly silent during the hearing while Chief Judge Frederick J. Lauten discussed schedules and any potential issues with the state and defense.

Loyd faces separate murder trials in the deaths of Sade Dixon and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. The trial in the Dixon case is scheduled to begin in September 2018. Lauten said Tuesday that the Clayton case will likely go to trial in early 2019.

"Remember, they have two teams," a defense attorney said. "We have one team, and we have other cases."

Lauten urged attorneys to begin depositions in the first murder trial.

"These meetings are to just keep things moving along," Lauten said. "I hope we get some done before the end of the year, and it seems like we're moving toward that."

State prosecutors said they plan to have at least three witness fact experts, including one who specializes in firearms and a medical examiner. Defense attorneys said they will call a reconstruction expert and another medical examiner.

Lauten later turned his attention to Loyd.

"How are you, sir? Want to talk to me today?" Lauten said. "I'm taking that as a no."

"Anything you want to talk about?" Lauten then asked Loyd.

"I talked to my attorney and I would have taken a lie detector test," Loyd said.

Lauten told Loyd that he should take that matter up with his defense team.

