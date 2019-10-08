Suspected Orlando cop killer Markeith Loyd appears before judge

ORLANDO, Fla. - Markeith Loyd, who is accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer, appeared in court Saturday morning after refusing to go before a judge on Friday.

Loyd, who was arrested on several charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, faces three new counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The judge asked about Loyd on Friday, and an official said, "He refused to attend."

The judge said Loyd's appearance was rescheduled for Saturday.

Loyd's Saturday morning appearance was very brief, lasting nearly half a minute. He stood quietly at the podium with two corrections officers holding onto his arms as the judge read Loyd's charges.

Orlando police said that Loyd shot and killed Lt. Debra Clayton earlier this month. He was wanted in the death of Sade Dixon, who was shot in mid-December.

Loyd, 41, was arrested after a nine-day manhunt.

He has made several appearances before judges, cursing at them on multiple occasions.

Circuit Judge Frederick J. Lauten ruled Thursday that Loyd is competent to represent himself, although he has not determined if he will do that, hire an attorney, or have a public defender represent him.

Loyd claims police officers beat him during his arrest, saying that he will lose his left eye because of the incident.

Lauten asked Loyd about his legal defense plan.

"I don't know. Since I've been beaten, they (have not) let me talk to nobody. I haven't talked to my family, haven't had a phone call, I only took one shower. I haven't done (expletive)," Loyd said. "They beat me in my eye with a pistol, with a gun. They knocked my eyeball out. I'm losing my eye. I can't open my mouth to eat. I don't know what's going on."

