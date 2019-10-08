Accused police killer Markeith Loyd threatened woman in August, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Months before Markeith Loyd fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend, he threatened a different woman with a firearm, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Loyd and Elton Alcapone Purdy, 41, showed up at a woman's house in Orlando around 3 p.m. Aug. 21 and while she was on the phone with 911, Purdy hit her with his car, the incident report said. Loyd is accused of threatening the woman with a handgun.

The woman had been involved in a fight hours earlier with other women in the neighborhood regarding rumors that had been spread. The woman was pushed and sprayed with Mace during that incident, according to an incident report.

Loyd was not involved in that altercation, but his encounter with the victim was related to the earlier fight, deputies said. Few details were provided because the investigation is ongoing, according to a news release.

The victim knew Purdy and was able to identify him, but she wasn't able to identify Loyd until after his mugshot was on the news. Loyd was arrested Jan. 17 in connection with the shooting deaths of 24-year-old Sade Dixon in Pine Hills on Dec. 13 and Lt. Debra Clayton on Jan. 9.

Loyd faces three charges of aggravated assault with a firearm stemming from the August incident. He's also facing two charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, unlawful killing of an unborn child, three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, carjacking with a firearm, wearing a bulletproof vest while committing a felony and resisting arrest without violence.

