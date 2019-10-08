Accused murderer Markeith Loyd files handwritten motion

ORLANDO, Fla. - Markeith Loyd, who is accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer, has filed a new handwritten motion with the court.

In the four-page note, Loyd again argued that he has the constitutional right to represent himself.

Loyd, 41, also formally objected to the judge's decision ordering him to undergo a psychological evaluation.

Loyd is accused of killing Sade Dixon and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

His next scheduled court appearance is Monday.

