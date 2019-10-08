Hearing held for accused double murderer Markeith Loyd

ORLANDO, Fla. - A hearing was held Tuesday in the murder case of Markeith Loyd, who is accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer.

Loyd faces first-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths of Sade Dixon, who was slain in December 2016, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, who was fatally shot in January 2017 while she was trying to arrest him.

Loyd did not attend the status hearing at the Orange County Courthouse, where the state and defense discussed where they stand with witness lists and logistics for his upcoming murder trials.

The judge pressed the defense about scheduling depositions with witnesses.

"Maybe I should insist on a schedule," Chief Judge Frederick J. Lauten said.

Lauten said he wants to ensure that Loyd's first murder trial, scheduled to begin in September, can take place on schedule.

"I want to do my part to keep this schedule adhered to, and I'm willing to go to some lengths to make that doable," Lauten said.

Lauten then ordered both sides to meet at least every other Friday so the case can stay on schedule.

The amount of experts used by the defense was also discussed.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for June 12.

