Inside look at Crimeline's role in manhunt for accused police killer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Inside the Orlando Police Department is a tiny office with two women doing big things.

"Crimeline, how may I help you?" one woman said as she answered the phone Thursday.

The office, usually manned with a staff of five, is now rotating shifts all day and all night, taking tips that may lead to Markeith Loyd's arrest.

Loyd, 42, is wanted for the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, on Dec. 13 and the death of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, shot and killed by Loyd on Monday, police said.

As of Thursday afternoon, Crimeline had already taken in more than 800 tips this week.

They normally average about 1,000 tips a month.

"You know we are tired, but this is what we run on," Crimeline Exectutive Director Barb Bergin said. "We run on the fuel that we are going to capture ​him​."

Bergin said they are thinking out of the box in their effort to find and arrest Loyd.

"We have a few part-timers, we have a couple full-timers and all of them are taking on extra hours and changing their personal lives to make sure we are covering those phones pretty much all day long," Bergin said.

No call goes unanswered. If no one answers here in Orlando, then it will then be bumped to a call center in Canada, Bergin said.

Each and every tip then gets sent to detectives.

But Bergin wants to assure any caller, they will remain anonymous no matter what, even after the payout.

"We have no caller ID, we don't catch IP addresses," Bergin said. "You can be standing in the next room and we have no idea who you are."

The Crimeline tip that leads to the arrest of Markeith Loyd will result in a reward of $100,000. If you know where he is, call CrimeLine at 1-800-423-TIPS.

