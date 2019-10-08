Markeith Loyd agrees to be represented, waives right to speedy trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer will be represented by his appointed standby counsel.

In the status hearing Wednesday, Markeith Loyd agreed to have Roger Weeden represent him.

Earlier in the proceedings, Chief Judge Frederick J. Lauten denied Loyd's motion to appoint Terry Lenamon

to represent him.

"Neither I nor any judge that I am aware of in this circuit has ever permitted an indigent defendant to insist on a particular attorney, even. one who is local, much less someone from another county," Lauten said. "So I would be making a special and unheard of exemption for Mr. Loyd."

Lauten said local attorneys have agreed to be on an appointed counsel list for Loyd, but it is unfair to skip them and choose someone from another county.

"I want you off my case," Loyd told Lauten. Loyd tried to walk out of the courtroom, but Lauten told him to sit down.

Before the court took a break, Weeden, who was not Loyd's appointed counsel at the time, asked the judge if Lenamon could be his co-counsel. The request was denied.

Loyd also waived his right to a speedy trial.

Loyd's next court appearance is set for Monday.

