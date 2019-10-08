Lt. Debra Clayton awarded posthumous Purple Heart

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police honored a fallen officer Wednesday at the department's quarterly awards ceremony.

Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton was gunned down by accused killer Markeith Loyd on Jan. 9 while she attempted to arrest him on a warrant for allegedly killing his pregnant girlfriend, Sade Dixon, several weeks prior.

On Wednesday, the department awarded Clayton a posthumous Purple Heart and the Award of Valor for her sacrifice in the line of duty. The officers who responded to the shooting scene at the Walmart store on Princeton Street Jan. 9 were also presented with awards of merit.

Several other officers and good Samaritans were also honored at the ceremony.

The awards ceremony was held at the Orlando Police Department Headquarters on West South Street.

