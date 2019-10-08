Markeith Loyd asks Miami capital punishment lawyer to represent him

ORLANDO, Fla. - Accused police killer Markeith Loyd said Monday during a hearing that he is ready for a state-appointed lawyer, specifically a Miami-based lawyer known for keeping his clients off Florida’s Death Row.

Since his arrest, Loyd, 41, has said that he would represent himself on double-murder charges.

Loyd said Monday during a hearing that he wants an attorney to represent him.

Loyd told Orange County Chief Judge Fredrick J. Lauten that he was willing to take on counsel, but only Miami lawyer Terry Lenamon.

Lenamon, a managing partner at a small criminal defense firm, is one of Florida’s highest-paid capital litigation lawyers, earning $5 million since 2000 on capital cases, the Miami Herald reported.

For a brief time, Lenamon worked on Casey Anthony’s defense. After being brought on early in Anthony's case, he left when the state announced that it would not seek the death penalty. The state later changed its stance, but Lenamon did not return to Anthony's defense team.

Anthony, accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter, was acquitted of murder charges in 2011.

News 6 spoke to Lenamon, who said he could not comment on Loyd’s case, but said he previously defended a client in a case in which State Attorney Brad King was the prosecutor.

In that case, Joshua Fulgham, of Ocala, was sentenced to life in prison for killing his estranged wife, avoiding a death sentence.

Gov. Rick Scott appointed King as special prosecutor on the Loyd case after the governor removed Orange-Osceola County State Attorney Aramis Ayala.

Lenamon currently has several other pending cases in King's jurisdiction.

Lenamon has represented other high-profile cases, including Harrel Braddy, known as the “Miami Strangler.” Lenamon wrote a book in 2011 about his experiences defending people accused of “atrocious” crimes.

The Miami lawyer also founded the Florida Capital Resource Center, dedicated to providing resources for lawyers defending death-penalty cases. He serves as the chairman on the board of directors at the nonprofit.

Lenamon told the Miami Herald that he has kept all but two of his clients off Death Row.

Florida has 371 inmates currently on Death Row. Thirty-one states have capital punishment; more than half have not executed someone in at least five years, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

News 6 legal analyst Steven Kramer said that although Lenamon is one of Florida’s highest-paid attorneys, being a state-appointed attorney in Loyd’s case would be different.

From a lawyer’s perspective, death-penalty cases are money losers, Kramer said, because of the amount of time and resources that go into defending them.

Loyd is accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, in December, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton weeks later.

Lauten said that although Loyd’s request to choose his state-appointed attorney was not common he might allow it.

Lauten said it's possible that Lenamon will waive Loyd's right to a speedy trial.

“We have a speedy trial issue until someone waives it,” Lauten said. “I’ll be shocked if (Lenamon) says, ‘No, judge, I’m here, let’s go."

The judge will decide on April 12 if Lenamon will represent Loyd.

