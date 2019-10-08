Markeith Loyd tells judge he is not receiving proper medical treatment while in custody

ORLANDO, Fla. - Accused murderer Markeith Loyd returned to court on Monday for a status hearing.

Loyd, 41, is accused in the shooting deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

During the status hearing, Chief Judge Frederick J. Lauten asked Loyd if he intends to represent himself.

Loyd said he does.

Lauten asked Loyd how he was doing and Loyd told the judge that he has not received proper medical treatment.

"My jaw got broke. My nose got broke. My eye got broke. The bone in my eye got broke. I had to have surgery to take my eye out. I don't have an eye no more. I got trauma to my brain and I have constant headaches," Loyd said.

Lauten told Loyd that a lawyer could address issues about medical care and treatment in jail.

Loyd previously claimed that he lost his eye when he was beaten by law enforcement officers as he surrendered after a massive nine-day manhunt in the wake of Clayton's death.

He also told Lauten that he is not able to research or use the phone.

Monday’s hearing was the first time that Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Brad King appeared as the special prosecutor in the case.

Gov. Rick Scott removed State Attorney Aramis Ayala last week after she said she would not seek the death penalty in Loyd’s case or any others.

Ayala said she has already filed a motion not to seek the death penalty against Loyd. King was unaware of the motion, which was filed after his appointment as special prosecutor.

"But, I would say the filing of the governor's executive order divests Ms. Ayala of any jurisdiction to be a party in this cause. The governor has appointed me," King said.

Ayala filed a motion to stay on the case on Monday morning and said she might appeal the governor's ruling to appoint King as a special prosecutor.

"The State Attorney filed a Motion to Stay Proceedings in the Markeith Loyd case because Ms. Ayala does not believe the Governor has the authority to remove her from this case. However, Ms. Ayala does not want to hold up the process and further impact the families. This is a time sensitive case and Ms. Ayala would like to see the successful prosecution of Markeith Loyd," Ayala said in a statement.

The governor showed “extreme prejudice” by not talking to Ayala, Loyd said. Loyd said he objected to the appointment of King.

King said he has not seen Ayala’s motion. King did not address whether he will seek the death penalty in the Loyd case.

The public defender appointed in Loyd’s case filed a conflict of interest document because the office has represented several other people involved in the case.

Lauten removed the public defender from the case.

The judge set the next hearing in Loyd’s case for 9 a.m. March 28 to address Ayala's motion to stay on the case, conflicts of interest in the public defender's office and whether Loyd will have a competency hearing.

Loyd has a trial date of May 1 in the Dixon case and June 19 in the Clayton case.

