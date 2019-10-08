Markeith Loyd files legal motion to ask for evidence

Markeith Loyd after his arrest in January and in an updated mugshot taken March 1.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Double murder suspect Markeith Loyd has filed a new legal motion in Orange County.

Loyd filed the handwritten paperwork Wednesday asking prosecutors to share all the evidence they have against him.

He is accused of murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

The court filing comes after Gov. Rick Scott removed State Attorney Aramis Ayala from the case after she said she would not seek the death penalty in Loyd's case or any others.

Loyd, who is acting as his own attorney, is due back in court next week.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.