Markeith Loyd manhunt prompts calls for change to lockdown protocol

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County commissioner is calling for changes to school lockdown protocol after she says the manhunt for accused killer Markeith Loyd left more than 1,500 children vulnerable.

On January 9, nearly two dozen public schools were placed on lockdown in the hours following the shooting death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, but Commissioner Victoria Siplin said Orange County's Head Start facilities were not part of the procedure.

"Unfortunately, our Head Start centers in the immediate search zones did not receive notification of the lockdown, and it became evident that a general lockdown procedure was nonexistent," Siplin wrote in a letter to commissioners.

Orange County Head Start is a program which gives early childhood education to children in low-income families.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Siplin said she plans to discuss implementing uniformed emergency response procedures to the 20 Head Start locations across the county.

The meeting between county commissioners is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Orange County Administrative Center, which is located at 201 S. Rosalind Avenue.

