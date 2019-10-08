Suspected Orlando cop killer to judge: F*** you

ORLANDO, Fla. - Suspected Orlando cop killer Markeith Loyd cursed at a judge Wednesday during a brief hearing in connection with his most recent charge: resisting arrest without violence.

The judge told Loyd that his bond was $500 for the new charge. Loyd is being held on no bond on two first-degree murder counts. He is accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Loyd, wearing a bandage around his head and left eye, said, "I'm here for what? Resisting arrest? And this is what happened to me? F*** you!"

Loyd, 41, was then escorted from the podium by officers.

Loyd was arrested last week and claims officers beat him up.

According to an arrest affidavit, an officer said he gave verbal commands to Loyd, telling him to crawl out of a house and put his hands behind his back.

"Loyd refused these repeated commands to put his hands behind is back," the affidavit said.

Loyd is now facing a total of 11 charges in connection to the deaths.

Orange County sheriff's Deputy Norman Lewis died in a crash during a manhunt for Loyd, who avoided capture for more than a week.

The Orlando Police Department released video Thursday showing Loyd crawling out of an abandoned home in Carver Shores on Jan. 17, bringing a nine-day manhunt to an end. The video appeared to show at least one officer kicking Loyd in the face while he was on the ground with his arms extended in front of him.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said during a news conference shortly after the video was released that Loyd resisted by not following an officer's demands to put his hands behind his back.

"We're professionals and I will say based on what I know, I think our officers showed great restraint," Mina said, emphasizing Loyd's "extremely violent criminal history."

Loyd has repeatedly told reporters that police "beat (him) up." He was seen with a bandage over his eye and swelling to his face during his two court appearances thus far.

A hearing will be held Thursday to determine how Loyd's trial will proceed, since he has refused to accept the service of a public defender. During his two court appearances last week, Loyd cursed at the judge and refused to answer her questions.

