Markeith Loyd's lawyers ask court to approve expert witnesses

ORLANDO, Fla. - Attorneys for accused double murderer Markeith Loyd asked a judge Wednesday to keep certain parts of their case hidden from the public and prosecutors.

Loyd's lawyers asked for another judge to approve all expert witnesses for his upcoming trial and for those hearings to be held in private. The defense says if everyone knows what they're planning, it will violate Loyd's rights.

Prosecutors are opposed to the motion.

Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, in December 2016. He was also arrested on charges of killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in January 2017 while she was trying to arrest him.

Judge Frederick Lauten ruled that Loyd's attorneys can request expert witnesses under seal, but when those witnesses are listed for trial, the record will no longer be sealed and the information will become public.

If an expert is not called at trial, then the motion regarding his or her hiring will be unsealed at the end of Loyd's trial.

Lauten said the court will attempt to resolve most matters in writing so the number of public hearings will be reduced.

Wednesday's hearing took place at 2:45 p.m. Loyd was not present.

