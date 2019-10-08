Loyd yells at judge, says he will defend himself in first court appearance

ORLANDO, Fla. - The man accused of fatally shooting his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer said he will defend himself Thursday morning during a profanity-filled first appearance before a judge.

Wearing a green padded vest and bandages covering his left eye Markeith Loyd appeared before Orange County Judge Jeanette Dejuras Bigney.

Loyd refused to fill out an application for a public defender and when the judge asked him about his decision Loyd said "It don't matter."

The judge denied Loyd's bond for his first-degree murder charges and ordered him not to make contact with any witnesses and victims.

Editor's note: The video available above contains profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.

The murder suspect accused authorities of "making up" allegations against him.

Loyd also claimed no one helped him while he was on the run.

"I didn't receive nothing from nobody," he said. "I was out there by myself. How in the hell anybody helping me do anything? I went to Walmart myself to buy food wasn't anybody doing nothing for me."

In an outburst as he was leaving the room, Loyd cursed at the judge repeatedly and accused authorities of beating him.

“They done took my eye.They broke my nose they broke my jaw they did all this s-- said I resisted," Loyd said. "I didn't resist s--. They just did that s-- and they're trying to hide it from the news people. But I'm here right now."

Loyd has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, unlawful killing of an unborn child, attempted first degree-murder with a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm in connection with the Dec. 13 shooting death of 24-year-old Sade Dixon in Pine Hills.

Dixon's mother was in court Wednesday to see the man accused of killing her daughter.

"I could not believe what I saw in the courtroom," Stephanie Dixon-Daniels told News 6. "It just shows his ignorance, but justice is going to prevail."

Dixon-Daniels said she was frustrated but not surprised by what she saw and heard from Loyd.

"I have to keep my composure and be strong for her children and for myself," Dixon-Daniels said.

Timeline: How the manhunt and capture of Markeith Loyd unfolded

Officials have not announced what charges Loyd will face in connection with the shooting death of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton at an Orlando Walmart the morning of Jan. 9.

News 6 legal analyst Steven Kramer said it's unclear at this point if Loyd will face a felony murder charge in the death of Orange County Deputy Norman Lewis, who was fatally struck by a vehicle while he was on his department-issued motorcycle assisting in the search for Loyd.

Loyd was arrested Tuesday at an abandoned home in the Carver Shores neighborhood in Orlando, bringing the nine-day manhunt to an end. Loyd had visible facial injuries when he arrived at Orlando Police headquarters. He was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center shortly thereafter and was treated for more than 20 hours.

Deputies transported Loyd to the Orange County Jail around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

While in jail, Loyd will be kept in isolation away from other inmates, including his 19-year-old son who has been in the Orange County Jail since November on carjacking and burglary charges.

"Particularly in the case of violent individuals like Markeith Loyd, we have well-established protocols to ensure the safety of our employees and other inmates, as well as our on-site judicial and law enforcement partners, and citizens at large," Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs said in a statement. "While in the custody of the Orange County Jail, inmates with relatives, known associates, or accomplices also in custody, are held separately and are not permitted to be in contact with each other."

Loyd's ex-girlfriend, Jameis Slaughter; his former boss, Zarghee Mayan; and his niece, Lakensha Smith-Loyd are in the Orange County Jail following accusations that they helped Loyd evade arrest after Dixon was killed.

