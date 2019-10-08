Homicide victim's family 'ecstatic' after Markeith Loyd's arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sade Dixon's parents were at home Tuesday evening when the phone unexpectedly rang.

"One of the officers called me and said 'We got him,'" Stephanie Dixon-Daniels said.

She was stunned that Markeith Loyd,41, the man accused of gunning down her daughter, 24-year-old Sade Dixon, and unborn grandchild at the front door of the family's home, had been captured alive by police.

"Killing him wasn't going to bring justice," said the victim's father, Ron Daniels. "That's quick and easy. He needs to serve for his crimes. That's why we have a justice system."

Sade Dixon

Loyd fatally shot his ex-girlfriend and their unborn child on Dec. 13, police said. He also shot and wounded the victim's brother, investigators said.

"I'm ecstatic," Dixon-Daniels said. "Justice will prevail."

The family has assembled a memorial to their daughter in their home, with photos of Dixon placed around an urn containing her ashes.

"Her legacy lives on," Dixon-Daniels said. "She has two boys age 2 and 8. And we're grandparents who have to raise the grandchildren as our own. That's the burden we have to take on."

The family is expressing its gratitude to the officers who risked their lives capturing Loyd, as well as Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton and Orange County Deputy First Class Norman Lewis, who lost their lives trying to do so.

"I'm sorry for Officer Clayton, Deputy Lewis, their families. My condolences," Daniels said. "I know it's a big relief off our family and I'm pretty sure its a big relief off of theirs too."

