OPD Chief Mina: Slain Orlando officer ‘shot execution style'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police Chief John Mina said in an interview Wednesday that there is surveillance video of Markeith Loyd shooting Lt. Debra Clayton at an Orlando Walmart.

Loyd, 41, was captured Tuesday after more than a week-long manhunt since Clayton was shot and killed and more than a month after Loyd’s former pregnant girlfriend, Sade Dixon was killed at her home.

Mina described the surveillance video from the Walmart off John Young Parkway to HLN and said it showed that Clayton was shot once and Loyd went back to shoot her again.

“He choose to go to Lt. Debra Clayton and stand over her and shoot her multiple times,” Mina said.

The chief said Clayton’s first gunshot was “non-fatal,” but when Loyd allegedly went back and shot her again she was killed.

He would not say how many times Clayton was shot, but said she was shot "multiple times."

In the interview via Skype, HLN’s Ashleigh Banfield asked Mina how they planned for Loyd’s arrest without anyone getting hurt.

Mina said officers were not “taking any chances” before going in to capture Loyd at an abandoned house in Orlando.

“We’re talking about a cold-blooded killer who shot the mother of this unborn child,” Mina said.

Timeline: How the manhunt and capture of Markeith Loyd unfolded

The chief explained that they used the best tactical teams available to arrest Loyd.

Loyd is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, unlawful killing of an unborn child, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm in connection with the Dec. 13 shooting death of 24-year-old Dixon in Pine Hills.

Charges are pending for first-degree murder for Clayton’s homicide. Mina said Orlando police are making their case “rock solid” before filing those charges against Loyd.

Loyd will appear before an Orange County judge Thursday morning.

A judge will undoubtedly deny Loyd bail during his first appearance, News 6 legal expert Steven Kramer said.

After his arrest, Loyd was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was treated for more than 20 hours. On Wednesday evening, he was booked into the Orange County Jail.

