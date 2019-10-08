Police chief urges Markeith Loyd to 'be a man' and turn himself in

ORLANDO, Fla. - With the search for Markeith Loyd on its fourth day, Orlando police Chief John Mina urged the murder suspect to "be a man" and turn himself in during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Officials said that during their investigation they found the shirt and pants Loyd had been wearing during the fatal shooting of Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton on Monday.

During that shooting, Mina said Loyd had likely been wearing a bulletproof vest, which is why he was uninjured despite the fact that Clayton shot him.

“He continued to shoot her (Clayton) even after she was down on the ground, and that’s all I’ll say about that,” Mina said Thursday afternoon.

Mina said about 100 homes have been searched as authorities work to locate Loyd, thanks in part to about 800 Crimeline tips that have been received. He wouldn't give further details when asked if the search has been expanded to outside the Central Florida area.

He was adamant that with more help from the community, Loyd will be arrested.

“We will definitely catch him, it’s just a matter of time,” Mina said.

While he stressed the importance of community involvement, he added that civilians shouldn't take matters into their own hands or try to catch the murder suspect themselves. Crimeline is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to Loyd's arrest.

“Be a man and turn yourself in,” Mina said to Loyd. "Face what’s coming to you.”

Loyd has been wanted since the fatal shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in Pine Hills on Dec. 13. Three people -- Loyd's former co-worker, his niece and his ex-girlfriend -- have been arrested and accused of aiding Loyd.

