WATCH LIVE: Penalty phase continues for convicted murderer Markeith Loyd

ORLANDO, Fla. - The penalty phase in the murder trial of Markeith Loyd will continue Tuesday.

The proceeding is taking place days after Loyd was found guilty of murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and their unborn child in 2016.

Loyd faces the death penalty, but his defense is hoping jurors will agree to give him life in prison.

Loyd will also face the death penalty if he's found guilty next year in the shooting death of Orlando police Lt. Debora Clayton.

On Monday, the state told the jury about Loyd’s previous criminal history, calling former Orlando police Officer Todd Herb to the stand. Loyd was accused of battery on the officer in 1998 following a traffic stop.

"He punched me in the face ... He started hitting and punching me," Herb told the jury.

Loyd’s defense attorney Terry Lenamon told the jury their decision was not based on Loyd's guilt, but whether they believed a human should die for the crime.

"This is not an excuse for the murders, your verdict was just based on your belief system,” Lenamon told the jury. “This is about whether you are going to sanction the killing of a human being without considering all the facts now that you have."

The defense began by telling the jury about Loyd’s traumatic upbringing, including seeing a friend and cousin murdered, as well as the life choices he made.

"There were two routes you either robbed or you deal drugs and he didn't want to rob so he dealt drugs,” Lenamon said of Loyd growing up in Pine Hills and Carver Shores neighborhoods.

Loyd’s mother, Patricia Loyd, was also called to testify on his behalf. She told the jury she would continue to love him no matter what and continue to visit him in prison if they choose to sentence him to life in prison.

"He was always in fear of his life and being incarcerated at an early age," Patricia Loyd said.

Loyd's siblings, three sisters and a brother, also asked the jury to consider giving him life in prison.

