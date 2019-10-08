Police investigating use of force in Markeith Loyd arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hours after accused murderer Markeith Loyd cursed at a judge during his first court appearance and accused authorities of beating him, the Orlando Police Department released video showing a law enforcement officer kicking Loyd during his arrest.

Loyd is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, on Dec. 13 and killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton when she tried to apprehend him at an Orlando Walmart on Jan. 9.

Police arrested Loyd on Tuesday night at an abandoned home in the Carver Shores neighborhood of Orlando, bringing a massive nine-day manhunt to an end.

About 7 1/2 minutes into the 16-minute helicopter video, Loyd can be seen crawling on his stomach through the yard toward police officers who were surrounding the residence.

When Loyd reaches the law enforcement officers about two minutes later, one of the officers appears to kick Loyd while he's lying flat on his stomach. The helicopter spotter recording the video then turns the camera away.

The video does not show Loyd's actions during his arrest. A video edited for length is available above and the full video is available here.

Police Chief John Mina held a news conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to address the content of the video and provide further details on Loyd's arrest.

He said officers were concerned Loyd may have been hiding something in his body armor because of the way he struggled as he crawled toward them. The arresting officers found a large bag of ammunition underneath Loyd when he was apprehended, Mina said. Loyd had already discarded two guns, including one with a 100-round capacity, officials said.

Mina said Loyd did not comply with the officer's demand to put his hands behind his back and that's why force was used. Mina said he stood behind the actions of arresting officers, especially considering Loyd's "extremely violent criminal history." He urged the public and the media to not rush to judgment.

"We're professionals and I will say based on what I know, I think our officers showed great restraint," Mina said.

An investigation will be conducted into the use of force. All the officers who were involved in the arrest are on duty.

Loyd appeared before a judge Thursday morning with a bandage over his left eye, abrasions and swelling on his face and visibly swollen lips. Loyd spent about 20 hours being treated at Orlando Regional Medical Center before he was taken to the Orange County Jail around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“They done took my eye.They broke my nose. They broke my jaw. They did all this s--- , said I resisted," Loyd said during his first court appearance Thursday morning. "I didn't resist s---. They just did that s--- and they're trying to hide it from the news people. But I'm here right now."

At the time of Loyd's arrest, Mina described Loyd's injuries as minor. During the news conference Thursday afternoon, he said he didn't have complete details on Loyd's condition. In reference to the courtroom outbursts, Mina said he wouldn't believe anything Loyd said.

"I don't think his jaw was broken or his nose was broken, but I don't have any information on that," Mina said.

He added that he's heard the suspect has an issue with his vision, but was unsure if Loyd's claim that his eye is gone is true.

Loyd's first court appearance Thursday morning was only related to charges Loyd is facing in connection with Dixon's death. Mina said Thursday afternoon that more charges would be filed no later than Monday in relation to Clayton's death.

Those charges were posted on the Orange County Jail's website Thursday night. Loyd is charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer, carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault, and wearing a bulletproof vest while committing an offense in connection with Clayton's death.

He's also charged with first degree murder, unlawful killing of an unborn child, attempted first degree murder, and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm in connection with Dixon's death.

