Shooter in pregnant woman's death has extensive criminal history

ORLANDO, Fla. - Update: A manhunt is underway in Orlando on Monday, Jan. 9 after authorities said Markeith Loyd shot and killed an Orlando Police Department officer who was attempting to arrest him. Loyd is accused of fatally shooting his pregnant ex-girlfriend on Dec. 13. Read more here.

Orange County deputies are still searching for the ex-boyfriend accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Sade Dixon Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies identified the shooter as Markeith Loyd, 41. They said he fatally shot Dixon after she opened the door to her home on Long Peak Drive Tuesday night. Investigators say he also shot her brother who tried to help her.

News 6 found out Loyd has an extensive criminal history in Orange County.

According to court documents, he was arrested on murder charges in 1995. An Orlando Sentinel article says Loyd and three other men fatally shot another man because they wanted his drugs.

The charges were later dropped. According to the article, a witness lied about key information that was the main link between Loyd and the murder victim.

Then three years later, Loyd was arrested again for battery on a law enforcement officer. He spent four years in jail for that crime.

Dixon's family is asking Loyd to turn himself in. Her aunt tells News 6 they are on edge while waiting for his arrest.

"All my family members are looking over their backs because they don't know what he is going to do next," Ruby Collins said.

Collins and a large crowd of onlookers gathered at the BP gas station on John Young Parkway and Old Winter Garden Road Thursday afternoon. She said her nephew called her, saying he thought deputies caught Loyd.

"I came down to see that coward...I came down to see if that was him," Collins said.

The Sheriff's Office tells News 6 deputies arrested a suspect in connection to an armed home invasion that happened at a nearby apartment complex. Investigators say one person is still on the run. Dispatch tells News 6 this is not related to the manhunt for Loyd.

Collins said she will feel better once Loyd is arrested.

"That would be a relief for me. It would be a great relief to know he's off the streets," she said.

Deputies said Loyd is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crimeline.

Markeith DaMangzlo Loyd

Copyright 2016 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.