Suspected police killer added to U.S. Marshals Service most wanted list

ORLANDO, Fla. - The man accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police sergeant is on the U.S. Marshals Service list of the top 15 most wanted in the nation.

Markeith Loyd, 41, has been on the run since Dec.13 after police said he shot Sade Dixon, who was three months pregnant, when she opened her front door. On Jan. 9, Master Sgt. Debra Clayton attempted to arrest Loyd at a Walmart off John Young Parkway when he shot and killed her, police said.

A massive local manhunt has been ongoing since Clayton was gunned down.

Now "the entire nation will know about him," Orlando police Chief John Mina said Tuesday.

In addition to the national interest the agency brings, the U.S. Marshals Service added $25,000 Tuesday to the already $100,000 reward offered for information leading to Loyd's arrest.

Mina said some of the more than 1,400 tips they've received have led them to believe Loyd has tried to disguise himself by shaving his head.

Orlando police released a digitally altered photo Tuesday of Loyd without hair.

Orlando police also gave a more detailed description of the suspect.

Loyd is estimated to be 180 to 200 pounds and more than 6 feet tall. He has a raised scar on his left hand, police said.

Mina said after nine days it is frustrating that Loyd has not been caught.

But the police chief wants Loyd and anyone who may be helping him to know that "we're never going to stop."

"We just need that right piece of information to bring him in," Mina said.

Anyone who sees Loyd is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS or 911 and not to approach Loyd. Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone can now also report information to the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102.

