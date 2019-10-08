Trump calls slain officer's husband, AG says

Orlando Police Department via CNN

ORLANDO, Fla. - Lt. Debra Clayton’s husband received a phone call from President-elect Donald Trump after she was killed, according to Florida State Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Bondi said Wednesday that Trump had a phone conversation with Clayton's husband, Seth. Clayton was fatally shot outside a Walmart store in Orlando last week.

Bondi described the conversation as "a brief, very touching, private conversation between two husbands."

A suspect wanted for Clayton's slaying was taken into custody Tuesday night after a manhunt that lasted more than a week.

Clayton was shot after she approached Markeith Loyd, who was wanted at the time for the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Loyd's first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

