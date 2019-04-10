Marpac recalls 5,000 sleep sound machines

Marpac announced the company has recalled the GO travel sleep sound machines

The impacted machines were sold between January and February of 2019 at Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond.

The machine’s internal battery can leak and cause an electrical short, according to Marpac.

The company said this could be a burn hazard.

You can get information about a refund by calling 800-999-6962.

The recalled devices have a serial number range GT184600000 through GT184605200.

For more information about the recall, click this link.



