Marshalls set to launch online shopping in 2019

If you couldn’t get enough of shopping at Marshalls, there’s going to be more to go around.

Officials with the bargain retailer announced last week it will begin online sales by the end of 2019.

Company officials said in the announcement that items online will be different from those at store locations to help prevent the “cannibalization of sales.”

Marshalls' current website only offers gift cards for sale.

TJX Companies, the parent company of Marshalls, also owns TJ Maxx and Home Goods.



