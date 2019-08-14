Marshals capture man wanted in shooting deaths of woman, boy

A person of interest wanted in connection with a double homicide in Pennsylvania who had been spotted in St. Augustine hopped a bus in Jacksonville and was captured by U.S. Marshals in South Carolina, authorities said.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said Jack Elijah Turner, 21, was wanted for questioning in the shooting deaths of a woman and a boy.

Officials said Turner came to St. Augustine by Greyhound bus but was believed to have left the area. The U.S. Marshals Service was tracking Turner, who lived in St. Augustine before moving to Pennsylvania and still has family in the area, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV.

Officials said there were three sightings of Turner in St. Augustine on Wednesday, but he later caught a Greyhound bus in downtown Jacksonville, using an assumed name to buy a ticket to Erie, Pennsylvania.

Turner missed a connection Wednesday in Charleston, South Carolina, and the marshals found him sitting at the bus station there, according to authorities.

Turner is a person of interest in a double homicide investigation from Aug. 10 and is also a suspect in a theft in Pennsylvania. Turner is also being sought in the armed robbery of a convenience store in Ohio on Aug. 11.

