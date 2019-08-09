Marshmallows-only Lucky Charms will hit store shelves soon

Photo Credit: Lucky Charms Facebook Page

ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you ever get tired of eating the toasted oat pieces of Lucky Charms?

Lucky Charms announced bags of marshmallows only will soon hit store shelves.

General Mills provided a link to customers with how they can find which stores in their area sell the product.

The following message shows up when you type in your ZIP code:

“Because the product you selected is new, it may take some time to appear at a retailer in your area. Please visit our site again as information is frequently updated.”

A photo of the 7 ounce bag shows 15 pieces will equate to 100 calories.

Magically delicious in EVERY form! Grab a bag of @jetpuffed marshmallows with Lucky Charms shapes today! #magicallydelicious pic.twitter.com/lEFoCO0Znw — Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) August 7, 2019

The marshmallows are also fat-free, according to the photo on the Lucky Charms Instagram account.

KDKA, the CBS affiliate in Pittsburgh, is reporting a bag of the marshmallows will cost $1.50.



