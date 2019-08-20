Maryland man jailed for threats against Hispanics in Florida

MIAMI, Fla. - A Maryland man is jailed in Seattle after the FBI said he made a series of social media threats against Hispanics in the Miami area.

Court records show 35-year-old Eric Lin had an initial court hearing Monday in Seattle federal court on a charge of interstate transmission of threatening communication. Lin has not yet entered a plea.

An FBI complaint in Miami says Lin sent messages via Facebook between May and August to a Hispanic woman he knows, threatening her and her family, expressing support for Adolf Hitler and calling for the extermination of Spanish-speaking people and other ethnic groups.

The FBI says Lin, of Clarksburg, Maryland, was arrested Friday in Seattle on the federal charges filed in Miami. Lin has a bail hearing next week in Seattle.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.