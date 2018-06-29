Maryland newspaper received social media threats prior to deadly shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland had received threats on social media prior to Thursday's deadly shooting, police said.

In a news conference, Anne Arundel County acting police Chief William Krampf said "general threats" had been made against the newspaper.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the threats were connected to the suspect, Krampf said.

The suspect, Jarrod Ramos, 38, has been arrested.

Police said five people were killed and two injured in the attack. Krampf described the two injuries as superficial.

Police previously said the shooting at the Maryland newspaper was a "targeted attack on The Capital Gazette." The shooter used canisters of smoke grenades when he entered, Krampf said.

