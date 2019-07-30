News

Raccoon knocks out power to thousands in Kissimmee

Masked bandit jumps on volt-breaker, causing feeder lines to fail

By Edysmar Diaz-Cruz - Digital Intern
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A rogue raccoon jumped the fence of a Kissmimee electrical substation Tuesday morning, knocking out power to 2,844 customers of Kissimmee Utility Authority for an hour. 

The furry troublemaker scrambled onto a 13,200-volt breaker inside the utility's Airport Substation at 5:01 a.m, causing three primary feeder lines to fail. 

KUA crews restored the feeders at 6:03 a.m., 6:04 a.m. and 6:05 a.m.

The raccoon did not survive its final stunt. 

