Raccoon knocks out power to thousands in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A rogue raccoon jumped the fence of a Kissmimee electrical substation Tuesday morning, knocking out power to 2,844 customers of Kissimmee Utility Authority for an hour.

The furry troublemaker scrambled onto a 13,200-volt breaker inside the utility's Airport Substation at 5:01 a.m, causing three primary feeder lines to fail.

KUA crews restored the feeders at 6:03 a.m., 6:04 a.m. and 6:05 a.m.

The raccoon did not survive its final stunt.

