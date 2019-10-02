News

Masked gunman shoots woman in Orlando

Police investigate shooting at Tzadik Brookside Apartments

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

A woman is shot by a masked man in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A masked gunman shot a woman late Tuesday in Orlando in a possible robbery attempt, according to police.

The shooting was reported at the Tzadik Brookside Apartments on Cinderlane Parkway near Orange Blossom Trail.

Orlando police said the 26-year-old woman was approached by the man, who was wearing a face mask.

Police said it's unclear if the man was trying to rob the woman, but he fired several shots and fled in a vehicle.

The woman was struck in her lower extremities and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Details about the gunman and vehicle have not been released.
 

