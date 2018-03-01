Masked gunman spotted near Cocoa schools, officials say

COCOA, Fla. - A man wearing a green mask and carrying a red long gun was spotted Thursday morning near two schools in Cocoa, officials said.
The incident was reported about 8:15 a.m. near Cocoa High and Saturn Elementary schools, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.
School officials said Saturn Elementary was placed on precautionary shelter-in-place status "because of an incident in a nearby residential area."
Officials said the school was never in danger.
"All students were safe and secure in the building at all times," a representative said.
School activities will continue as normal for the rest of the day.
Cocoa High was not affected.
No further details were immediately available from police.
Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.