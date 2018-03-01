Masked gunman spotted near Cocoa schools, officials say

COCOA, Fla. - A man wearing a green mask and carrying a red long gun was spotted Thursday morning near two schools in Cocoa, officials said.

The incident was reported about 8:15 a.m. near Cocoa High and Saturn Elementary schools, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

School officials said Saturn Elementary was placed on precautionary shelter-in-place status "because of an incident in a nearby residential area."

Officials said the school was never in danger.

"All students were safe and secure in the building at all times," a representative said.

School activities will continue as normal for the rest of the day.

Cocoa High was not affected.

No further details were immediately available from police.

