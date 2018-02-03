Deputies: Masked men shoot, kill 24-year-old man in Astatula

ASTATULA, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after masked men shot and killed a man Friday night at a home in Astatula, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Astatula police responded to the home on Delaware Avenue around 11 p.m. after someone called and reported the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, deputies said. Witnesses at the home reportedly told police the masked shooters were black or dark-skinned Hispanic men, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The 24-year-old victim, identified as Kevin Trejo, died at the scene, deputies said.

Astatula police turned the investigation over to the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said the attack was not random, but did not provide any other details about what may have led to the shooting.

