Massive controlled burn underway at Merritt Island refuge

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A massive controlled burn involving 4,040-acres is underway Sunday at the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge with federal firefighters monitoring the multiple fires throughout the afternoon.
The blazes, taking place across the 140,000-acre refuge on the barrier island, could be seen casting smoke across the skies of Central Brevard, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. The refuge remains open to visitors, although Strawbridge Trail and Biolab Road remained closed due to the fires.
The burns were being conducted to manage the overgrowth on the island, Florida Today reported. The U.S. Forest Service is overseeing the controlled burn.
