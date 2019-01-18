Massive data leak affects 2 billion logins, emails and passwords

ORLANDO, Fla. - It might be time to update some of your passwords.

Security researcher Troy Hunt discovered that 772,904,991 email addresses, and 21,222,975 passwords were leaked, according to an article recently published by CNET Magazine. The record-breaking breach is being referred to as "Collection #1."

According to Hunt's blog, the information comes from more than 2,000 different sources. Hunt also developed a website called HaveIBeenPwned.com where users can type in their email address to check if they've been affected.

If your account was affected, there is hope for you yet.

Benjamin Brooks, a cybersecurity expert for Beryllium Infosec, told Fox 9 that the key is to make your password as long as you can remember and at least 12 characters. He also recommends using multifactor authentication to get into your email, an option offered by Google, Microsoft and Yahoo.

For more information, read the original report.

