Matt Austin wishes loyal News 6 viewer happy 100th birthday

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - Happy 100th birthday, Dorothy Fertic!

Dorothy is a loyal News 6 viewer who is celebrating her 100th birthday Wednesday.

Born in 1918, Dorothy moved to Florida in 1946 and says she has been watching channel 6 for over 70 years, since it became available in St. Cloud.

For her birthday, we wanted to give Dorothy a special surprise. We caught wind that Dorothy is a huge fan of Matt Austin, so during our 5 p.m. newscast we had Matt wish her a happy birthday.

We weren't the only ones. Dorothy's son put up a Facebook post asking the community for cards wishing her a happy birthday. Dozens of cards were delivered to their address to help welcome Dorothy into her triple-digits.

Dorothy says the key to a long life is to take it day by day, squeeze pennies into quarters, don't miss a meal, get rest and live simply.

Her son shared with us that Dorothy has never owned a car and has walked everywhere her entire life. She's lived in the same house since 1946 and still makes Italian food from scratch for all family birthdays. At the age of 16, Dorothy was completely bedridden with what doctors thought was polio, but was actually a severe case of arthritis. Also, for the past 30 years, Dorothy has volunteered with the food pantry.

Dorothy says at age 100, she is thankful for her son, grandkids, great grandkids and longevity.

