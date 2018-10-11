MAX THIEVERY: Burglars steal items, smash glass at 4 different TJ Maxx stores

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An attempted burglary at the TJ Maxx store at 1115 Cornerstone Boulevard in Daytona Beach may be connected to three similar incidents, officials from the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

Authorities said the most recent attempted burglary, which occurred at 2:42 a.m. Saturday, is connected to the three other burglaries and attempted burglaries by three key factors.

Those factors are that one of the burglars consistently wears dark-colored Adidas-style striped pants, every store's doors have been shattered and the suspects are driving a white, four-door sedan, police said. The burglaries have occurred in TJ Maxx stores in Daytona Beach, DeLand, Mount Dora and Altamonte Springs.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information to call DBPD at 386-671-5247.

