Mayflies cover car in Northeast Ohio

This is not what you want to see when you walk to your car in the morning

By ClickOrlando Staff
PHOTO CREDIT: Sue Bixler

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio - A photo from Sue Bixler shows mayflies covering a car in Northeast Ohio.

Mayflies will not hurt you, according to a CNN report.

Cleveland 19 Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas posted a photo on Twitter showing the swarms of mayflies on radar.

Mayflies are usually found around bodies of water, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Some mayflies only live for 90 minutes, according to the DEC

The species only lives several days at the most, but they can spend two days as larvae. 

