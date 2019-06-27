Mayflies cover car in Northeast Ohio

PHOTO CREDIT: Sue Bixler

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio - A photo from Sue Bixler shows mayflies covering a car in Northeast Ohio.

Mayflies will not hurt you, according to a CNN report.

Cleveland 19 Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas posted a photo on Twitter showing the swarms of mayflies on radar.

Not rain... but MAYFLIES on the radar tonight out near the islands! pic.twitter.com/eZAGqJBTYz — Jason Nicholas (@JasonNweather) June 27, 2019

Mayflies are usually found around bodies of water, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Some mayflies only live for 90 minutes, according to the DEC.

The species only lives several days at the most, but they can spend two days as larvae.

