Mayonnaise ice cream is now happening, proving nothing is sacred

Ice cream: it’s the perfect summer food, is it not?

Regardless of whether you’re a chocolate person, or maybe you lean toward pralines and cream or even strawberry, I think most people can agree: this sweet treat is top notch -- in all seasons, really. But nothing beats out an ice cream cone at the end of a hot summer day.

So, what if we were to suggest a .... mayonnaise-flavored ice cream? Are you intrigued or are you nauseated?

Nauseated seems to be the answer, judging by the tweets that pop up when you search the hashtag “#mayoicecream.” We’ll show you those in a minute.

Here's why we're asking: a small ice cream shop in Scotland really went there, proving that nothing is sacred anymore -- not even ice cream.

Just last week, Ice Falkirk unveiled its new Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise ice cream.

Taking a quick scroll down the company’s Instagram feed, it appears Ice Falkirk has experimented with some at least one “fun” flavors in the past: a Strongbow dark fruit ice cream, for example.

We know. Hard cider is not the same as mayonnaise.

So, how are you feeling about this?

It’s not as if mayo has an aggressive taste, and it’s true that the main ingredients are typically just eggs and oil. So on one hand, perhaps it’s not such a crazy idea after all.

But on the flip side, mayo isn’t very often associated with sweet foods. And even if your grandma swears by adding a little bit of mayo or sour cream to her cake mix, mayo is rarely to never the star of the show when it comes to desserts. It seems to be a pretty polarizing food, in general.

For what it’s worth, the flavor has been described as "strange … not as eggy as you’d expect, in fact, quite creamy and sweet" by people who have tried it, according to Buzzfeed.

The tweets alone if you search "#mayoicecream" are pretty funny.

Listen Scotland... #MayoIceCream should not have happened. — Amanda (@AmandaDoyle19) July 27, 2018

this is why aliens won’t visit us. #mayoicecream — Michelle Nakamoto (@nakamobro) July 27, 2018

Something are just not meant to exist.. what is next now, a ketchup ice cream? 🤦🏻‍♀️ #mayoicecream https://t.co/tD1OCbt3dq — FATMA 🇶🇦 (@FatmaAldahneem) July 27, 2018

That’s a solid question, to be honest, on the ketchup front.

Although we’re tempted to make the poll, “What sounds better, ketchup ice cream or mayo ice cream?” Let’s save that condiment discussion for another day.

For now, we’ll leave you with the following question.

